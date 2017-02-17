Two suspects in custody after Moorhead robbery investigation

Chris Hinojosa, 22, and Rogelio Perez Jr., 28, were taken into custody on Friday, Feb. 17y, without incident and are being held at the Clay County Jail.

They face charges of felony robbery, theft and assault. Both suspects have no permanent address listed, police say.

The victim reported on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that he was physically assaulted by two acquaintances while he was in the south Moorhead Planet Fitness parking lot, 800 Holiday Drive. The victim suffered minor injuries and was not transported for medical treatment. No weapons were involved.

The suspects fled the scene after being accused of stealing the victim's guitar.