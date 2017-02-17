The funds are the latest phase in a series of awards that will provide relief for Broadway Interceptor Sanitary Sewer Overflow to help minimize risks of sanitary sewer backup, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a release.

"We are working to build permanent flood protection for Fargo-Moorhead," Hoeven said in the release. "This includes preparing Fargo and its vital infrastructure to withstand flooding. Today's funds will help keep Fargo residents healthy and safe in the event of a flood because, when the project is completed, the city will be able to continue to process sewage with minimal risk of a backup."

The grant will cover 75 percent of the total cost to flood-proof the treatment plant, Hoeven said.

In a separate release, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp said the Red River Valley is particularly prone to flooding, which is why such funding is needed to protect communities.