    Bertha-Hewitt, Eagle Valley schools close after influenza increase

    By WDAY TV News Today at 7:20 p.m.
    BERTHA, Minn. — A few area schools are were closed Friday, Feb. 17, and will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, due to influenza.

    Bertha-Hewitt and Eagle Valley are both shuttered to allow recovery time and sanitize their schools.

    Earlier this week, Bertha-Hewitt Schools recorded 50 student absences.

    That's out of a student body of 450 kids.

    The school decided to shutter at the recommendation of the Minnesota Department of Health.

