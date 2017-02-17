Search
    DAPL supporters gather on Veterans Memorial Bridge

    By Catherine Ross Today at 7:30 p.m.

    FARGO—The Dakota Access Pipeline easement was approved, but opponents of the project aren't going away quietly.

    Days before a mandatory evacuation at Cannon Ball camps, groups on the eastern side of North Dakota are rallying in support of Standing Rock.

    The group here continues to grow.

    They say they're standing in solidarity with water protectors and resisting the easement granted by the Army Corps of Engineers.

    Several dozen supporters started lining the Veterans Memorial Bridge just after 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

    Some are holding signs like "water is life" or "we stand with you," and others are playing drums or chanting.

    The group says even though the easement was granted, they still plan to fight for environmental causes.

    They say long months of protesting against DAPL did effectively send a message.

    "I think it brought a lot of issues to the floor. Not just the oil pipeline. A lot of issues about land rights, treaty rights, and native sovereignty," said Ron Saeger, Veterans for Peace.

    The group planned to be on the bridge until 7 p.m.

    Some are heading to a prayer service after.

