Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man accused of having heroin, meth near Grand Forks school faces life in prison

    By April Baumgarten Today at 8:07 p.m.
    Destry Simmons

    GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man faces life in prison after charges state he possessed heroin that he planned to distribute near an elementary school.

    Destry Lenoward Simmons Sr., 52, was arrested Thursday afternoon after investigators found eight designer bags of heroin at his residence in the 1700 block of South 35th Street, according to police reports. Officers said he intended to deliver the heroin to his clients.

    Officers also found a designer bag of meth located in a Crown Royal bag in Simmons' vehicle, according to charging documents.

    Court documents state the drugs were found about 500 feet from Century Elementary School, which increases the severity of the charges.

    Simmons appeared Friday afternoon in Grand Forks District Court, where he faces charges of possessing heroin with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, a Class AA felony, possession of meth within 1,000 feet of a school, a Class B felony, and driving while his license is suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.

    A co-defendant in the case, 29-year-old Ashley Dawn Nikle of Grand Forks, also was arrested Thursday and faces a Class C felony charge of possessing alprazolam, a drug used to treat anxiety and panic attacks. She also appeared Friday in district court.

    A Class AA felony carries a life sentence without parole, while a Class B felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C felony carries a five-year sentence and a $10,000 fine.

    Simmons and Nikle both have preliminary hearings March 22.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimecourtsDestry SimmonsMethHeroinDrugsdrugs near schoolAshley NikleNorth Dakota
    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten joined the Grand Forks Herald May 19, 2015. She works with a team of talented journalists and editors, who strive to give the Grand Forks area the quality news readers deserve to know. Baumgarten grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, where her family continues to raise registered Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at Jamestown (N.D.) College, now known as University of Jamestown. During her time at the college,  she worked as a reporter and editor-in-chief for the university's newspaper, The Collegian. Baumgarten previously worked for The Dickinson Press as the Dickinson city government and energy reporter in 2011 before becoming the editor of the Hazen Star and Center Republican. She then returned to The Press as a news editor, where she helped lead an award-winning newsroom in recording the historical oil boom.

    abaumgarten@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1248
    Advertisement