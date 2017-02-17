Grand Forks police catch tobacco store robber

They say he made off with cash from Discontent on South Washington.

It prompted a heavy police presence outside Lewis and Clark Elementary, as school was getting out.

Police nabbed Tucker an hour later near the Mission downtown.

He was riding in a damaged pickup, which police had been looking for.

The driver of the pickup was also taken into custody, but police say he has not been charged.

An eyewitness, Ronald Hamren, says he was sitting in his minivan just feet from the traffic stop.

"When they asked me to get out of the van, I ran. I don't stick around. Pull guns, I'm going to be gone," Hamren said.