'It's beautiful out': Warm temps ease cabin fever

"I just happened to have the fishing pole in the car," said Fehily, who was in shirtsleeves and casting a line just below the Midtown Dam near Fargo's Dike East park.

The fish weren't biting, but that wasn't really the point.

"It's beautiful out," Fehily observed.

It was a sentiment shared by many in the Fargo-Moorhead area Saturday, including Dan Holappa, who along with his children, ages 1, 6 and 8, spent part of Saturday afternoon on the swings and other play equipment at Moorhead's Romkey Park.

"I'm just sick of being in the house. Sick of the cold. It's nice to get out," Holappa said as he and his youngest took a turn on one of the swings.

While Saturday's temps were nice, topping out at about 47 degrees in Fargo, they fell short of the record for the day, which was 52 degrees.

The record temperature for Sunday, Feb. 19, is also 52 degrees, and the area may have a better chance of bettering that mark Sunday, as highs in Fargo are expected to land between 50 and 55 degrees, according to Pete Speicher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.

And, according to the Weather Service, daily high temps are expected to remain in the low 50s through Tuesday.

That would be just fine with Katie Murrey.

Murrey was walking her dogs, Willow and Birch, Saturday afternoon in Moorhead's Woodlawn Park after the dogs let her know they were feeling cooped up.

"They ask to go outside in this weather, they're dying to get out," Murrey said, adding she was as happy as the dogs were to see signs winter was on the wane.

"Very happy to see it go. Absolutely," Murrey said.

Elsewhere in Woodlawn Park, a group of guys was wrapping up a round of Frisbee golf.

Although the ground had spots of sloppy mud, "It's not too bad out there," declared Lynole Hilde, one of the Frisbee golfers.

"Feels pretty good," agreed Justin Ott, who said it was their first Frisbee outing of the year.

As is often the case with pre-season play, the competition level was low key.

"We never kept score," Hilde said.

Jacob Stevens took to his bike Saturday to ride city maintained trails on both the Fargo and Moorhead sides of the Red River.

"This is kind of just a scouting mission, checking it out," Stevens said as he made a pit stop near Fargo's Dike East.

His appraisal?

"A little sloppy still," Stevens said, adding it nonetheless felt good to be outside on such a warm day.

"It's kind of nice to get out and keep up the New Year's resolution to stay active," he said.