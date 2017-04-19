Epworth Methodist church in Valley City will accept the Community Spirit Award on Thursday after they let the congregation of Faith Lutheran Church to use its building after a fire.

The two churches managed to share a building by coordinating schedules to use the building's space more efficiently.

Epworth's pastor says his church was more than happy to share its space.

"Thrilled to be able to serve the community in that way. That's been a big part of our renovation. How can we serve the community in this way? How can we invite the community into our space?" said Pastor Dayne Zachrison.

The award is presented by the Valley City Chamber of Commerce.