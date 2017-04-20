The Cass County Sheriff's Department says 41-year-old Aragorn Berger is wanted in Montana on burglary charges.

Authorities say around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, they started a search after a concerned citizen called in.

Multiple agencies and K9s were used to find Berger around County Roads 4 and 11 near Argusville.

Eventually, police dogs found him and he was arrested for stealing a car and running from authorities.

He's currently in the Cass County Jail on those charges and will likely be extradited to Montana once his charges are cleared in Cass County.