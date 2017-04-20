Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Jury finds Chicago man guilty of sex trafficking five women in Fargo-Moorhead

    Man arrested for stealing car, jumping bail on burglary charges

    By WDAY / WDAZ Staff Today at 1:38 a.m.

    Near Argusville, N.D. (WDAY/WDAZ-TV)--A man is behind bars after jumping bail in Montana, stealing a car in Fargo and running from the cops.

    The Cass County Sheriff's Department says 41-year-old Aragorn Berger is wanted in Montana on burglary charges.

    Authorities say around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, they started a search after a concerned citizen called in.

    Multiple agencies and K9s were used to find Berger around County Roads 4 and 11 near Argusville.

    Eventually, police dogs found him and he was arrested for stealing a car and running from authorities.

    He's currently in the Cass County Jail on those charges and will likely be extradited to Montana once his charges are cleared in Cass County. 

    Explore related topics:NewsargusvillenewsNorth DakotaMontanastolen carburlgary
    Advertisement
    randomness