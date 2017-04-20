Search
    Miltona man in Otter Tail County jail, charged with stealing pickup, fleeing officers

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 3:39 p.m.
    Tyler Scott Schmidtbauer

    STAPLES, Minn.—A 25-year-old Miltona man is being held at the Otter Tail County Jail on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a stolen motor vehicle at speeds of up to 95 mph.

    According to the Independent News Herald in Clarissa, citing information from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, Tyler Scott Schmidtbauer was arrested after leading officers on a 20-mile pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

    On Monday, April 17, a 1996 green Chevy pickup was stolen from Miltona and was spotted in Parkers Prairie on Tuesday, April 18. The vehicle was located by an Otter Tail deputy on Highway 29 near the intersection of Highway 210. After spotting the deputy, the driver took off at high speeds, leading deputies through Hewitt and into Staples.

    In Staples, police officers attempted to use spike strips and a deputy attempted use his vehicle to stop the pickup using a PIT maneuver, both of which were not successful. The pursuit was then called off due to safety concerns.

    However, a resident of Staples witnessed the truck and driver fleeing into a wooded area. Schmidtbauer was found and taken into custody.

