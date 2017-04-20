Catholic and Lutheran communities come together in Moorhead

Nearly 200 people gathered Thursday morning to talk about religious matters and concerns.

Bishops from nearby diocese and synods spoke about progress made with relations between the two denominations.

While they recognized the differences between the two, they say it's more important to focus on their common goals, such as helping the poor, homeless and refugee populations.

"That I think is going to go a long way towards strengthening and building the unity that we're striving for here today," says Bishop John Folda of the Catholic Diocese of Fargo.

The conversation continued Thursday night with a round table discussion called "Can Lutherans and Catholics be Friends?"