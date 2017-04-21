ORIGINAL:

BUTLER, Minn. - Authorities in Otter Tail County are looking for a man wanted on multiple warrants who led cops on a multi-county chase, then ran into the woods.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says the hunt has been going on since Thursday morning, April 20.

William Lundberg, 44, of Sebeka is wanted on multiple warrants.

On Wednesday night, Lundberg led authorities on a chase that ended with him getting out of his car near Butler and running. Authorities found and arrested his woman passenger.

The Sheriff's Department believes that since the chase, Lundberg has been roaming the woods in that part of the county.

Authorities also say the public is not in danger.

