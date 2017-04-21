Red River Zoo planning Earth Day party

It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. You have to pay the zoo's cost of admission for the event.

There will be games, lessons for do-it-yourself ecology projects and you can vote on the new baby camel's name.

The zoo will also hold a tree planting ceremony.

"People don't realize it, but this land was farmland before the zoo was here so almost all of the trees were brought in or planted here, and so anytime we can add a tree it's great because the trees just make this place so beautiful," said Jeremiah Gard of the Red River Zoo.

Saturday's celebration will also kick off the start of summer hours.

The zoo will be open everyday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Labor Day, starting Sunday.