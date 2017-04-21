An abandoned building and trees have been cleared out for future development in the area.

The West Fargo fire officials were monitoring conditions closely Friday, April 21. Fire Chief Dan Fuller said the process is natural and avoids filling up landfills.

"Fire is almost a natural recycler anyways," he said, noting the roll fires play in forest regeneration. "It's just nature's way of cleaning that up."

The Fire Department says they make sure there are at least 1,000 feet between a controlled burn and any structures.