According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Paul, Raymond Walker, 30, Minneapolis, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and was the “leader, manager and organizer of the conspiracy, (and) supplied large quantities of heroin throughout Bemidji and the Red Lake Indian Reservation.”

Co-defendant Luis Martinez, 30, address unknown, received a sentence of one year and five months in prison and Miranda Morrison, 26, of Hines, Minn., was sentenced to three years and four months.

The three conspired to distribute more than 256 grams of heroin throughout the Bemidji area in the summer of 2015, said court documents.

Morrison was arrested on Aug. 20, 2015, after a $8,000 “heroin transaction.” Law enforcement seized $12,000 from her vehicle and discovered Walker had given her the heroin. Law enforcement searched Morrison’s vehicle six days later and found more than four pounds of heroin and two digital scales, according to the release.

The trio was in indicted in federal court in February 2016. All three pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.