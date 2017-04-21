Search
    Fargo man sentenced to 5 years in prison for Fargo hammer attack

    By WDAY TV News Today at 5:22 p.m.
    FARGO—A man with an extensive criminal record who is already in prison was sentenced to a five-year prison term on Friday, April 21, for a 2014 hammer attack in Fargo.

    Clifford Monteith was also ordered to pay nearly $5,800 in restitution to the victim.

    In September 2014, he hit a man with a hammer during a fight.

    The case was only resolved now because Monteith skipped several court appearances.

    He'll serve his sentence concurrently with time he's already serving for a Pembina County District Court conviction.

    In June 2016, he was shot and injured while attacking a sheriff's deputy there with a knife. He is serving a 15-year sentence in that case. He has several other previous convictions in North Dakota as well.

