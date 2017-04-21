Clifford Monteith was also ordered to pay nearly $5,800 in restitution to the victim.

In September 2014, he hit a man with a hammer during a fight.

The case was only resolved now because Monteith skipped several court appearances.

He'll serve his sentence concurrently with time he's already serving for a Pembina County District Court conviction.

In June 2016, he was shot and injured while attacking a sheriff's deputy there with a knife. He is serving a 15-year sentence in that case. He has several other previous convictions in North Dakota as well.