The charity event was held Feb. 9 in Fargo and Bismarck, though the event spans the entire state of North Dakota and western Minnesota. The total amount raised this year was $10,692,653 with 360 charitable causes participating and 50,920 individual donations made.

Original reports from February were that Giving Hearts Day set a record for donations, bringing in $10,614,115 in the 24-hour fundraising blitz, but new numbers show even more was raised.

Giving Hearts Day was started by DMF and Impact Foundation in 2008, and to date has raised more than $41 million for charity. Alex Stern Family Foundation joined as a co-host in 2014.

In 2016, DMF honored 26 organizations for raising $20,000 or more and increasing previous

year's fundraising by greater than 30 percent. This year, 67 organizations achieved that benchmark.

Organizations interested in becoming part of Giving Hearts Day 2018, to be held Feb. 8, 2018, may email ghdinfo@dakmed.org or contact Amanda Sayre at (701) 271- 0263.

Here are the Top 10 fundraisers for large- and small-budget nonprofits.

Top 10 Large Charity Fundraisers (Operating Budget greater than $500,000/year)

1. YWCA Cass Clay, Fargo

2. Oak Grove Lutheran School, Fargo

3. New Life Center, Fargo

4. Anne Carlsen Center, Jamestown (TIE)

4. TNT Kid's Fitness & Gymnastics, Fargo (TIE)

5. Churches United for the Homeless, Moorhead

6. St. John Paul II Catholic Schools, Fargo

7. Great Plains Food Bank, Fargo

8. RiverView Foundation, Crookston, Minn.

9. Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, Minot

10. Unseen, Fargo (TIE)

10. YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties (TIE)

Top 10 Small Charity Fundraisers (Operating Budget under $50,000/year)

1. The Arts Partnership, Fargo

2. Red River Children's Advocacy Center, Fargo

3. St. Gianna's Maternity Home, Minot

4. Gateway to Science, Bismarck

5. Jail Chaplains, Fargo

6. Jamestown Regional Medical Foundation, Jamestown

7. Emergency Food Pantry, Fargo

8. 4 Luv of Dog Rescue, Fargo

9. Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc., Fargo

10. Dakota Hope Clinic, Minot