NDSU professor diagnosed with cancer continues to teach

English professor Amy Taggart has been at NDSU for the past 15 years.

"When I started, I thought I'd probably be here three or four years, but it really stuck," said Taggart.

The mark she's left hasn't gone unnoticed, but it hasn't always been an easy road.

"In 2012, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and was treated chemo, radiation all of that," said Taggart.

Life then took another dramatic turn last fall.

"The cancer had traveled to my bones. Mostly in my spine. Stage IV metastatic cancer. It's not considered curable," said Taggart.

The doctors told her that on average people only live about three years after diagnosis.

"Hard, very hard," said Taggart.

The cancer caused seven of Taggart's vertebrae to break, which doctors have since stabilized but not without bringing a new set of challenges..

"I went from someone who was able to bike and kayak and hike and now I can't lift more than 10 pounds," said Taggart.

Those setbacks have only inspired her to work harder.

"When you're diagnosed with something that is presumably going to take your life, you're still living. I feel like a whole person going to work," said Taggart.

Taggart still works full time at NDSU, but had to give up being in the classroom this semester.

"The thing with Amy is that when she says she's not doing as much as she use to be able to do. She's still doing more than most people," said Betsy Birmingham, English Department chair.

Taggart's new role includes working on graduate committees, dissertations and advising students.

"The English Department wouldn't be the same without her," said Birmingham.

Taggart says she wants to continue doing what she loves until she can't anymore, because life is worth living to the fullest, even with unexpected hardships.

Right now, she is going through chemotherapy and, if all goes well, will teach one class next semester, an undergraduate class called "Literacy, Culture and Identity."