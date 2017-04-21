Fargo business owners appear on 'Shark Tank' for a second time
FARGO — Some Fargo business owners are returning to the "shark tank."
You may remember in February 2016, Brian Brasch and Erik Hopperstad of PRx Performance convinced one of the Sharks on ABC's "Shark Tank" to invest in their home gym equipment.
They invited their investor to Fargo, and he stopped by this February to check on PRx and to give viewers an update.
PRx held a viewing party for their second time on the big stage.
"We'll take any of the publicity we can get, but overall we're just excited. It's very good for our company and our people," said Hopperstad, president PRx Performance.
PRx Performance is based out of Fargo, and says its fitness products are American made.