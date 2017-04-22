One of those communities was Bemidji, where more than 4,000 people found a temporary home for several weeks.

Beryl Wernberg was an assistant to then-Beltrami County Emergency Manager Marlys Eckman. She said it was one of the largest undertakings the government agency took on in her 42-year career with Beltrami County.

"We ended up sheltering 4,166 people for more than six weeks," Wernberg said. "We had to work to arrange housing.

"That's when the resorts all around the area, from here to Cass Lake, stepped up, offering places to stay. People also offered their homes and BSU was able to make some dorms available."

Residents were forced to flee Grand Forks and East Grand Forks on April 18 after the Red River broke through its banks and temporary dikes along the river that separates the two communities, one in North Dakota, the other in Minnesota.

The Red River Valley, especially near Grand Forks-East Grand Forks, had suffered through a horrendous winter, with a total of seven documented blizzards by April 4. But on that day, they endured one more, Blizzard Hannah, which dropped another 6 inches of snow on top of already-record snowfall. From then on, the Red River and other area rivers just kept rising, hitting 44.43 feet on April 14 (flood stage in Grand Forks is 28 feet) and to 50.96 feet on April 17.

On April 18, the Red River rose another 18 inches in 18 hours, reaching 52.62 feet, and the city of Grand Forks and state and federal officials gave the evacuation order.

A total of 90 percent of Grand Forks residents and 100 percent of the citizens in East Grand Forks were evacuated; nearly 60,000 residents, at the time the largest mass evacuation of a U.S. city since Atlanta in the Civil War. (That would be topped by Hurricane Katrina in 2005).

"We got the call that they were expecting to send people to us that had evacuated out of their homes. First they were evacuated to Crookston and other locations in Polk County, then they came to us," Wernberg said of those early days. "At that point, we had no idea how many."

The Red River eventually crested on April 22 at 54.35 feet before starting to recede.

"Our goal was to do whatever we could to help these folks, because they left homes with the shirts on their backs. They didn't have clothes, meds (medications), food or money," Wernberg said. "You have to have the basics like food, shelter and water. But you also have to provide other care."

Setting up shelters

To ensure all the essentials were covered, Beltrami County officials set up several outlets around Bemidji where flood evacuees could find help. A store at the Neilson Reise Arena was even stocked for flood evacuees, along with a food shelf and a place where locals could donate items for the evacuees.

For medical needs, the Beltrami Nursing Service and volunteer pharmacists set up a location at the Evangelical Covenant Church. There, they provided free tetanus immunizations to flood relief victims. Additionally, over-the-counter medications were made available and pharmacists evaluated filling prescriptions.

"The big thing was not having people run all over to get something," Wernberg said. "If a person needed something, we wanted to have it all fairly at one place."

Even news and information was something Beltrami County supplied to the people by way of a daily newsletter. The Pioneer ran a flood information rail on its front page during the crisis. And town hall meetings were held at BSU to give the latest updates from officials working in Grand Forks.

One such meeting was on April 24, when then-East Grand Forks Mayor Lynn Stauss visited flood victims and answered questions, as well as give hope to area residents that they would have community to return to. At the time, Stauss had remained close to East Grand Forks, directing flood efforts and working to establish City Hall in an abandoned hotel on the edge of EGF.

On April 29, for example, a meeting was put together by the People to People Recovery Effort, led by Bemidji Schools Superintendent Rollie Morud, that included officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration and the Red Cross of Beltrami County. The meeting helped inform Grand Forks and East Grand Forks residents about assistance that would be available once they could return to their homes.

In Bemidji, the whole time period was all hands on deck and even after six weeks, there was still some work to do, Wernberg said.

The people of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, though, kept Beltrami County officials inspired, she said.

"They were unbelievable, they had an ability to keep going despite the flooding," Wernberg said. "For us, every time you could match someone with something they needed, it gave you a high for the day. It fed your soul and your spirit to find out that you could do something that made life easier for somebody."

The Red River continued to recede until it finally fell below flood stage on May 19, more than a month after the evacuation.