Teenager lifeflighted to hospital with accidental gunshot wound
HAWLEY, Minn.—A teenager was injured Saturday, April 22, as the result of an accidental gunshot wound.
A report of an accidental gunshot and injury came in at 1:48 p.m. Saturday at 22485 40th Ave. S. in rural Hawley.
Dispatcher radio chatter over the next half hour said the victim was a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound in the groin area who also was suffering from rectal bleeding. His medical condition or identity weren't immediately available.
Subsequent dispatcher conversations indicated the victim was being taken by lifeflight to a hospital. Several law enforcement and emergency agencies responded to the scene of the incident.
