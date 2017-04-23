Northern Cass High School's Zachary Howatt won North Dakota's Poetry Out Loud competition earlier this school year to advance to nationals, a stage he's recited on before in 2015 when the state's first place winner was unable to attend, so Howatt stepped in as consolation champ.

"Placing first was very exciting but also a relief since it was his last shot at it," said mother Mary Howatt, high school cheer and stunt coach and a STEM program coordinator.

Going into national finals, Zach Howatt said he knows what to expect this year.

"It's a moment you share with the audience and the stage through the poem," he said.

Nervous? Yes. Not only is he competing with students from across the country at George Washington University, but finals are televised. Howatt, however, has experience. He competed three times at the state level — 2015, 2016, and 2017 — making it to the final round of competition each time.

"I have observed all of Zach's performances at the state level competitions and, once in 2015, at the national competition," said Rebecca Engelman, Arts in Education Director for North Dakota Council on the Arts. "Zach is a strong and confident competitor. He has the ability to tackle challenging and difficult poems. He does an amazing job analyzing for meaning and intent and knows how to effectively share back to an audience. He has grown tremendously over the past three years and I am excited to see him compete again at the nationals."

Confidence, career goals

Howatt said he started writing his own poetry as a freshman and even before he was able to participate in Poetry Out Loud, he said he watched his older sister, Alex Howatt, compete.

He will be reciting three poems: "Holy Sonnets: Death, be not proud," by John Donne; "Buick," by Karl Shapiro; and "Death of Allegory," by Billy Collins.

"What drew me to them is alway the cadence of the words and the way language is used. I'm more drawn to that than I was before," he said.

While he acknowledges that poetry is an "acquired taste," Howatt said he appreciates that friends and classmates are respectful "even if they might not personally like poetry."

His mother said he has been developing his craft over the years and has "grown immensely through Poetry Out Loud."

"I think this year's poems are extensions of his own voice," she said.

The experience with public speaking has instilled great confidence, Howatt said, and his mother agrees. She said it has led him toward career goals.

After graduating from Northern Cass, Howatt plans on major in writing and film production at Minnesota State University of Moorhead.

Learning out loud

Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. The program encourages the study of great poetry and offers a recitation competition to participating U.S. high schools.

In the program, students select, memorize, and recite poems from an anthology of more than 900 classic and contemporary poems. Starting at the classroom level, winners will advance from schoolwide competitions to state and ultimately to national finals. More than 315,000 students from 2,300 high schools took part in the 2015—2016 program, according to the program's website.

Mary Howatt said the students "transport the audience."

"Sometimes we hear the same poem recited by two or three different students, but the poem is fresh each time you hear it because the students put a bit of themselves into their recitations and change the personality of the poem."

Watching the students perform is inspiring, she said.

"After spending a day listening to the competition, you want to go home and crack open a poetry book or look up your favorites from the day," she said.