One-car rollover crash on I-94 sends one to hospital
MOORHEAD - A one-car rollover crash on I-94 near Moorhead sent a 19-year-old driver to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday evening, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
The driver, Lilliana Mary Clifford Nelson of Fergus Falls, was traveling west on I-94 in a 2005 Ford Explorer when she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled. According to the crash report, she was wearing a seatbelt, and was later transported for medical care.