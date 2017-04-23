Search
    One-car rollover crash on I-94 sends one to hospital

    By Sam Easter Today at 9:13 a.m.

    MOORHEAD - A one-car rollover crash on I-94 near Moorhead sent a 19-year-old driver to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday evening, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

    The driver, Lilliana Mary Clifford Nelson of Fergus Falls, was traveling west on I-94 in a 2005 Ford Explorer when she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled. According to the crash report, she was wearing a seatbelt, and was later transported for medical care.

