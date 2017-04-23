Search
    Moorhead semi driver sent to hospital in interstate rollover

    By Sam Easter Today at 4:30 p.m.

    HILLSBORO - A semi truck rollover on Interstate-29 sent a driver to the hospital with minor injuries after the vehicle entered the median north of Hillsboro shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

    The driver, Mahmood Naderipour, 64, was driving a 2015 Volvo semi truck when it “entered the median and rolled onto the driver’s side,” according to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

    The driver was transported by ambulance to Grand Forks’ Altru Hospital, and the crash is under investigation.

