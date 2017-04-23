Grand Forks car chase leads police in and out of city

Grand Forks Police Sgt. Duane Simon said officers from his department attempted to stop a maroon 1999 Toyota Camry in the 100 block of Fenton Avenue in the city’s Riverside neighborhood. The car had been reported stolen earlier that morning.

The ensuing chase began at about 3:30 p.m. and led officers into East Grand Forks, then back into Grand Forks’ downtown area before turning towards Gateway Drive, North 42nd Street and westbound past the airport on DeMers Avenue. Simon said sheriff’s deputies and UND police were also involved in the pursuit before it was turned over to North Dakota Highway Patrol officials.

Simon, speaking at about 4:30 p.m., said he did not know the current state of the pursuit. He advised anyone who sees the vehicle, which has a license plate 986 AJF, to call law enforcement.

“We don’t know what the demeanor of the operator is, so we just recommend they contact the police department so they can investigate,” he said.