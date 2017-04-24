Driver killed in southwestern ND crash identified

Around 3:45 p.m., the driver, Brad Delzer, was distracted inside the car, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said, and the Isuzu Rodeo he was driving veered into the south ditch on 18th Avenue Northeast. Delzer overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll twice and ejecting him and another passenger, Felicia Black, 29, of Bismarck. The second passenger has been identified as Heidi Blum, 30, of Mandan. Both were transported to hospitals.

The crash occurred about 6½ miles west of Highway 8.

Following the crash, the vehicle caught fire and burned completely.

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.