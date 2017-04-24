Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Driver killed in southwestern ND crash identified

    By Forum News Service Today at 1:39 p.m.

    REGENT, N.D. -- A 32-year-old Bismarck driver was killed and two female passengers were injured in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in Adams County in southwestern North Dakota.

    Around 3:45 p.m., the driver, Brad Delzer, was distracted inside the car, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said, and the Isuzu Rodeo he was driving veered into the south ditch on 18th Avenue Northeast. Delzer overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll twice and ejecting him and another passenger, Felicia Black, 29, of Bismarck. The second passenger has been identified as Heidi Blum, 30, of Mandan. Both were transported to hospitals.

    The crash occurred about 6½ miles west of Highway 8.

    Following the crash, the vehicle caught fire and burned completely.

    None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsNorth DakotaRegentHettinger
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness