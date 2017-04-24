Driver killed, two injured in ND rollover

Around 3:45 p.m., the driver of the vehicle was distracted inside the car, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said, and the Isuzu Rodeo he was driving veered into the south ditch on 18th Avenue Northeast. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll twice and ejecting him and other passenger.

The crash occurred about 6½ miles west of Highway 8.

The second passenger remained in the vehicle, which came to rest facing west, caught fire and burned completely. One passenger was transported to a Bismarck hospital and the other to a Hettinger hospital.

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.