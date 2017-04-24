Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Driver killed, two injured in ND rollover

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:39 a.m.

    REGENT, N.D. -- A 32-year-old Bismarck driver was killed and two female passengers were injured in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in Adams County in southwestern North Dakota.

    Around 3:45 p.m., the driver of the vehicle was distracted inside the car, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said, and the Isuzu Rodeo he was driving veered into the south ditch on 18th Avenue Northeast. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll twice and ejecting him and other passenger.

    The crash occurred about 6½ miles west of Highway 8.

    The second passenger remained in the vehicle, which came to rest facing west, caught fire and burned completely. One passenger was transported to a Bismarck hospital and the other to a Hettinger hospital.

    None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsNorth DakotaRegentHettinger
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness