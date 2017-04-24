Street fight breaks window at Grand Forks City Hall

The Grand Forks Police Department made the announcement in a social media post Monday morning and are seeking information on individuals in security camera photos shown outside City Hall apparently engaged in a fight. One man is wearing dark pants and a white T-shirt, and though it is difficult to make out any faces in the photos, police say they're seeking "higher quality" images.

A window facing Central High School was boarded up on Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at investigate@grandforksgov.com or (701) 787-8000.

Public information officials with the city said they were not immediately aware of the incident.