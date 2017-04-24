Search
    Budget bill hits snag over Dickinson State funding

    By John Hageman Today at 5:36 p.m.
    North Dakota House minority leader Rep. Corey Mock (D-Grand Forks), left, and majority leader Rep. Al Carlson (R-Fargo) discuss details on pending legislation during a floor session on Monday afternoon, April 24, 2017. Legislators in the House and Senate speculate the 65th Legislative Session will adjourn later this week. Tom Stromme / Bismarck Tribune1 / 2
    Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson. John Hageman / Forum News Service file photo2 / 2

    BISMARCK — A budget bill hit a snag late in the session at the North Dakota Legislature Monday, April 24.

    The Senate passed the bill funding the Office of Management and Budget in a 43-3 vote Monday afternoon. But word came quickly that the House wouldn't accept the legislation.

    "They wouldn't take it," said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.

    House Majority Leader Al Carlson, R-Fargo, cited a legislative rule that says no pending bill may be amended "in a manner that changes its general subject matter," and pointed out the legislation includes funding for Dickinson State University.

    "It's not even close to germane for that topic," Carlson said, noting that House and Senate lawmakers were still debating the higher education budget in a conference committee.

    Among other proposals, the bill asks to shift $3.1 million related to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library to pay off debt related to the Biesiot Activities Center and includes operational funding for the university.

    Wardner said it's standard practice to include a variety of items in the OMB budget.

    "That's the nature of the bill," he said.

    The disagreements between the two majority leaders came on the 74th day of the session, which is limited to 80 days. Lawmakers had hoped to wrap up their work by Tuesday, and Carlson said the OMB budget bill "is not going to hold us up in the end."

    Still, it's one of several bills lawmakers still have to take action on in the final days of the session, including funding for higher education, the Department of Human Services and the Public Employees Retirement System.

    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers North Dakota politics from the Forum News Service bureau in Bismarck. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Grand Forks Herald and Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@forumcomm.com
    (701) 255-5607
