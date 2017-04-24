Budget bill hits snag over Dickinson State funding

"They wouldn't take it," said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.

House Majority Leader Al Carlson, R-Fargo, cited a legislative rule that says no pending bill may be amended "in a manner that changes its general subject matter," and pointed out the legislation includes funding for Dickinson State University.

"It's not even close to germane for that topic," Carlson said, noting that House and Senate lawmakers were still debating the higher education budget in a conference committee.

Among other proposals, the bill asks to shift $3.1 million related to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library to pay off debt related to the Biesiot Activities Center and includes operational funding for the university.

Wardner said it's standard practice to include a variety of items in the OMB budget.

"That's the nature of the bill," he said.

The disagreements between the two majority leaders came on the 74th day of the session, which is limited to 80 days. Lawmakers had hoped to wrap up their work by Tuesday, and Carlson said the OMB budget bill "is not going to hold us up in the end."

Still, it's one of several bills lawmakers still have to take action on in the final days of the session, including funding for higher education, the Department of Human Services and the Public Employees Retirement System.