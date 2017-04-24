The solidarity project is meant to shed light on sexual assault awareness month.

The group welcomes anyone to write a message on the chalkboard.

The Rev. Ricky Melendez of Fargo says they want people to know they're not alone and that seeing people's reactions is just one of the benefits.

"It's very overwhelming and just really incredible just to get an opportunity to get to be a part of something that really does touch lives, in a very miniscule way, but in a very important way." Melendez says.

The group will continue the project from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, and Wednesday, April 26.

Anyone is welcome to share a message of support for sexual assault survivors.