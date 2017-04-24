UND students on the hunt to find mascot missing since 1994

Thunder the Bleacher Creature was an unofficial secondary mascot used by UND during the early '90s.

Thunder would perform with the dance and cheer teams as well as interact with fans and athletes at UND football, basketball and hockey games.

Photos of Thunder started circulating on social media over the weekend.

Now a group of cheer and dance alumni is determined to find the mascot to preserve a piece of history.

"Looking back you know, people like family albums and heirlooms and things like that. And being that this is part of our history, it'd be great to have that back." says Shannon O'Connor, an assistant cheer coach for UND.

The last time Thunder was seen was in 1994.