Jamar Maurice Smith, 25, has been jailed in western Minnesota for more than three months on an alleged probation violation in an assault case there.

Smith is the only person who has been charged in connection with the Jan. 1 double shooting outside the Third Base Bar, which left 21-year-old Kyle Androsky dead and his brother seriously wounded.

He was charged by warrant Jan. 9 with being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping. No formal homicide charges have been brought in the case.

"As of today, Mr. Smith is not facing additional charges stemming from this incident," Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf said in a statement Monday, April 24. "The Superior Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate this incident."

Kyle Androsky was found dead at about 7:30 a.m. from gunshot wounds behind the bar, 1218 Tower Ave., which had been open all night for a New Year's Eve celebration. His brother, 27-year-old David Androsky, was found inside the bar with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said at least two shots were fired after Kyle Androsky had an argument with several men near a dumpster outside the rear door of the bar. Police said the altercation started inside the bar and spilled outside.

Prosecutors said Smith's identification as a suspect was aided by video from a body camera worn by a Superior police officer who had walked through the bar about five hours before the shooting. A witness who saw Smith holding the firearm in the alley was able to identify him in the video, according to the complaint.

At the time the complaint was filed, Smith already was in custody on an alleged probation violation stemming from a 2013 third-degree assault conviction in Traverse County, Minn.

Smith was arrested after authorities said he had falsely informed his probation officer that he was working at a Proctor recycling facility. Because he was in custody in Minnesota when the charges were filed in Wisconsin, extradition proceedings were necessary.

After several months in jail awaiting a probation violation hearing, Smith appeared in State District Court in Wheaton on Friday. At the hearing, the Traverse County Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss the violation and Smith agreed to return to Superior, according to court filings.

Jail records indicate that Smith was transferred from the Traverse County Jail to the Douglas County Jail on Monday. It is anticipated that he will make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

The hearing is expected to be routine, with Fruehauf indicating that a judge will likely set bail and schedule a preliminary hearing date for Smith.

Fruehauf said he could not comment further on the case or the potential for additional charges against Smith or any other suspects. The Superior Police Department also issued a statement stressing that the case "is still under investigation."