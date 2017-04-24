Legislators passed Senate Bill 2206 in a 75-15 vote after the Senate approved it Friday.

Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, the chairman of the House Finance and Taxation Committee, said the bill sets up a process to move away from the 12 percent property tax buydown. It suspends county authority to levy for human services and provides payments to counties based on a formula that uses social services caseload figures and expenses.

A fiscal note puts the cost at nearly $161 million in the 2017-19 biennium. The bill requires the Department of Human Services to administer a statewide two-year pilot program and develop a plan for permanent implementation.

"This idea didn't show up yesterday. It's been in the works for years," said Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield. "And it truly is property tax relief and reform."

Still, Rep. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, warned the bill doesn't include as much relief as the 12 percent buydown, which was expected to cost $275 million in the next funding cycle. Lawmakers have been pressured to balance the state's budget with reduced tax revenue this session.

"This bill will provide some property tax relief," said Hogan, who voted for the bill. "It will not be 12 percent property tax relief."

With the bill, Headland said the state will provide almost $1.4 billion in property tax relief in the 2017-19 biennium, amounting to nearly 40 percent of the total property taxes paid in North Dakota. Much of the state's property tax efforts are tied to the school funding formula.

"We are picking up a significant portion of the property tax," Headland said.

The bill is one of the more significant proposals to come out of the 2017 session, and its passage gives lawmakers another box to check as they enter their final days at the Capitol this year.

Terry Traynor, assistant director of policy and programs for the North Dakota Association of Counties, said the organization was pleased to see lawmakers pass the bill.

"We feel that this is a ... good direction for counties to move," he said. "Obviously not everything was in the bill that we had hoped, but it's a great start."

Later Monday, the Senate again defeated legislation creating 3 percent caps for increases on property taxes levied by political subdivisions, except for school districts. Sen. Lonnie Laffen, R-Grand Forks, asked his colleagues to kill the bill, which they did in a unanimous vote.

"The more we meddle with it, the more we will confuse voters as to who is actually responsible for their property taxes," Laffen said.