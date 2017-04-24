2016 was busiest ever for Fargo firefighters, chief says

The amount of damage caused by fires totaled $2.7 million, the fourth highest since 2006.

Dirksen said that was mostly because of a few fires that caused a lot of damage, such as one that heavily damaged the Bison Turf bar and ones that damaged 23 single-family homes.

The vast majority of calls the department received, however, were for medical emergencies; only a small percentage were for fires, he said, citing the department's annual report.

Reports since 2006 show that the number of medical calls have been rising much faster than population growth, while the number of fire calls have changed little.

Dirksen said fire prevention education has kept the number of fire calls relatively low, while policies encouraging dispatchers to send medical aid faster has contributed to the rise in medical calls; dispatchers just have less time to be discriminating.

One way to reduce firefighters' workloads is to reduce the number of false alarms, he said. These typically are alarms at apartment complexes that are rigged so they'll summon firefighters or cause a security firm to do so when they go off, he said.

In 2016, the Fire Department received 10,462 calls for service, or close to nine per 100 residents. Of all calls, 232 were for fire, or 2.2 percent, 6,365 were for medical emergencies, or 61 percent, and 1,386 were false alarms, or 13 percent.

The rest included categories such as hazardous-material response and so-called good-intent calls where a caller mistakenly believes an emergency is happening.

In 2006, the department received 3,609 calls for service, or about four per 100 residents. Of all calls, 239 were for fire, or 7 percent, 1,469 were for medical emergencies, or 41 percent, 832 were false alarms, or 23 percent.

A consequence of the increasing number calls for service is that even as firefighters save time by getting dispatched faster, the time spent driving to an emergency is a bit longer. At 5 minutes 12 seconds, 2016's average response time was 53 seconds longer than in 2006.

When a fire engine is out on call, it could be at one end of its service area and a new call might come in at the other end, Dirksen explained. The department has been working to reduce drive time by tracking where fire trucks are with GPS technology and dispatching the nearest truck, he said.

On the Web: To see the Fire Department's annual reports, go to " target="_blank">bit.ly/2opVqjB.