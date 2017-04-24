"It's pretty significant to discover two old tanks of that size," said Clay County Administrator Brian Berg. "Frankly, we have been somewhat assured by the construction management company that it shouldn't slow them down as far as delaying the project."

Clay County Commissioner Kevin Campbell gave an update on construction of the new Law Enforcement Center on Monday, April 24, at the Moorhead council meeting.

Berg wasn't at the meeting, but in a phone interview Monday he said the tanks were a surprise, but everything is still on schedule and the law enforcement center should be occupied by the middle of 2018.

Berg said crews found the 7,500-gallon tanks — "the size of a van or bigger" — last week. They're believed to be from 1910 and installed when the old St. Ansgar Hospital was built. They were removed, but there are environmental concerns at the site. Depending on whether soil samples show the site is contaminated with petroleum, the soil may need to be replaced.

Berg estimated the unexpected costs associated with the tanks to be about $40,000, which is significant but not when looking at the entire scope of the $52 million Law Enforcement Center project, he said.

The campus is being constructed in two phases, Berg said. When the new Law Enforcement Center is occupied, the existing one will be demolished so that site can be used for construction of a building for laundry, kitchen and administration. Berg said it's good to get the jail cells up and have inmates in there rather than paying the price of relocating them during construction.

"We're about to start building the Law Enforcement Center, which we're pretty excited about," said Moorhead Police Chief David Ebinger.

Campbell said there will be a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 9, on 10th Street North to kick off construction.