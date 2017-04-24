Traveling artist stops at NDSU to help relieve student stress
FARGO—Students at North Dakota State University on Monday, April 24, had a chance to do a double-take of themselves.
Caricature Artist BeeJay Hawn travels the country with her talent of sketching portraits of people in record time.
BeeJay can actually create a caricature of you within a minute.
NDSU's Special Events Committee at the Student Union brought in the sketch artist.
Students lined up for the free sketches as they prepare for finals week.
NDSU's last day of class is in 10-days.