Vietnam War memorabilia on display to commemorate 42nd anniversary
FARGO—People have a chance to see authentic memorabilia from the Vietnam War this week.
The Fargo Air Museum is displaying vehicles, aircrafts and artifacts for Vietnam Memorial Week.
Tours are available to hear from guest speakers on various topics, including PTSD and Agent Orange.
There's a lot to see, including displays of weaponry, authentic uniforms and vehicles, and a Vietnam wall.
Tours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, April 28.