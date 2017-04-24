In one window at the school water is pooling from rain condensation.

Teachers say these conditions just aren't good enough and they need better classrooms to teach students in.

A fourth vote is Tuesday, April 25.

"We're at a critical crossroads. If this does not pass, our future could be in jeopardy," said Superintendent Brian Wolf.

In the last round, the school missed the margin by less than 1 percent to pass a bond issue for the renovations.

In an over $14 million project, Maple Valley would consolidate and extend Maple Valley High School to house K-12.

"We really believe in putting money towards our kids," Wolf said. "They are our future. And it is going to be a sacrifice for our patrons because taxes will go up."

The project would raise taxes to 49.15 mills, or $448 a year on a home costing around $200,000.

Some farmers say it would raise their taxes by $4,000 a year depending on how much land they have.

For some, it's a price they're willing to pay.

"I feel this is very important for Maple Valley. "We have three buildings that are old," said Colleen Dimmer, who plans to vote yes. "They need work. I believe it would be money well-spent."

Others say the price is too steep for the number of students in the district.

It's the naysayers officials hope to win over by Tuesday to claim a fourth-time lucky win.

"I think it's just a natural thing that we do this as a step for our children," Wolf said.

A community member has filed a formal complaint about the last vote, alleging the school district let two voters from out of the district cast a ballot.