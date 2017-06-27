During a thunderstorm, it can be amusing to count the seconds between a flash of lightning and its slightly delayed boom of thunder. The light of a lightning strike reaches your eyes almost instantaneously, but the sound of thunder travels through the air at a slower speed, approximately 600 mph. So when you see lightning flash, count the seconds until you hear the big boom. Each second represents about one-fifth of a mile. If you count up to five, the lightning strike was a mile away. This method won't work when the lighting is too far away because the sound of the boom won't reach your ears at all. Sometimes at night, we see a silent reflection of lightning reflected off distant clouds as a vague, eerie flash in the night. This is often called heat lightning, but all it really amounts to is a reflection of distant lightning without sound.