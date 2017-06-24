Search
    'History in the making': Inside the FM Diversion series

    By Forum staff reports Today at 11:10 a.m.
    The Red River at left floods a neighborhood south of Fargo on Wednesday, March 17, 2010. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor2 / 3
    Stakes mark the channel of the Red River diversion project under construction in early June south of Horace. David Samson / The Forum3 / 3

    The first installment of "History in the Making," a series of special sections looking at the FM Diversion project, is included in the Saturday, June 24, edition of The Forum.

    The series extends through the construction of the diversion, scheduled for completion in 2014. It aims to look at the Red River, the Fargo-Moorhead area's long history of flood fights and massive project aimed to curb the rising waters.

    The first installment features historic front pages and the following articles:

    Diverted waters: A long history of flooding leads to massive, contentious project

    Recalling tough flood years, diversion leaders say collaboration key to long-term protection

    Former members of North Dakota's delegation remember flood fights

    Column: Community's darkest hour revealed spirit of Fargo

    Contributions sought to help tell F-M area's story

    The special section includes the following articles published in The Forum on the day following crests in Fargo:

    1997: Fargo draws the line; may sacrifice homes

    2001: Tension, floodwaters receding

    2006: Fargo left to 'wait and watch' after days of work

    2009: Holding steady: River is dropping, but nobody calling fight a victory yet

    2010: Height of relief: Red River tops out at 36.99 feet in F-M

    2011: Cresting, not resting, as floodwaters remain high

    2013: Crest appears to hit 33.32 feet in Fargo

    The special section also includes these archived stories:

    Economic impact is far-reaching: Study shows Fargo-Moorhead flooding could have wide effect on region

    Have we seen a big flood? Past shows flood-prone Red has potential for larger crests

    Rivers run a costly race: Timing of crests key to unprecedented flood

    What about storage? River diversion not the only issue on official’s mind

    Oakport in a storm

