'History in the making': Inside the FM Diversion series
The first installment of "History in the Making," a series of special sections looking at the FM Diversion project, is included in the Saturday, June 24, edition of The Forum.
The series extends through the construction of the diversion, scheduled for completion in 2014. It aims to look at the Red River, the Fargo-Moorhead area's long history of flood fights and massive project aimed to curb the rising waters.
The first installment features historic front pages and the following articles:
Diverted waters: A long history of flooding leads to massive, contentious project
Recalling tough flood years, diversion leaders say collaboration key to long-term protection
Former members of North Dakota's delegation remember flood fights
Column: Community's darkest hour revealed spirit of Fargo
Contributions sought to help tell F-M area's story
The special section includes the following articles published in The Forum on the day following crests in Fargo:
1997: Fargo draws the line; may sacrifice homes
2001: Tension, floodwaters receding
2006: Fargo left to 'wait and watch' after days of work
2009: Holding steady: River is dropping, but nobody calling fight a victory yet
2010: Height of relief: Red River tops out at 36.99 feet in F-M
2011: Cresting, not resting, as floodwaters remain high
2013: Crest appears to hit 33.32 feet in Fargo
The special section also includes these archived stories:
Economic impact is far-reaching: Study shows Fargo-Moorhead flooding could have wide effect on region
Have we seen a big flood? Past shows flood-prone Red has potential for larger crests
Rivers run a costly race: Timing of crests key to unprecedented flood
What about storage? River diversion not the only issue on official’s mind