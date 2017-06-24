'History in the making': Inside the FM Diversion series

The series extends through the construction of the diversion, scheduled for completion in 2014. It aims to look at the Red River, the Fargo-Moorhead area's long history of flood fights and massive project aimed to curb the rising waters.

The first installment features historic front pages and the following articles:

Diverted waters: A long history of flooding leads to massive, contentious project

Recalling tough flood years, diversion leaders say collaboration key to long-term protection

Former members of North Dakota's delegation remember flood fights

Column: Community's darkest hour revealed spirit of Fargo

Contributions sought to help tell F-M area's story

The special section includes the following articles published in The Forum on the day following crests in Fargo:

1997: Fargo draws the line; may sacrifice homes

2001: Tension, floodwaters receding

2006: Fargo left to 'wait and watch' after days of work

2009: Holding steady: River is dropping, but nobody calling fight a victory yet

2010: Height of relief: Red River tops out at 36.99 feet in F-M

2011: Cresting, not resting, as floodwaters remain high

2013: Crest appears to hit 33.32 feet in Fargo

The special section also includes these archived stories:

Economic impact is far-reaching: Study shows Fargo-Moorhead flooding could have wide effect on region

Have we seen a big flood? Past shows flood-prone Red has potential for larger crests

Rivers run a costly race: Timing of crests key to unprecedented flood

What about storage? River diversion not the only issue on official’s mind

Oakport in a storm