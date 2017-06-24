The solution they settled on was a device already in most people's pockets — the smartphone.

The Minneapolis-based nonprofit dedicated to feeding nutritious meals to hungry kids recently launched the Summer Eats Minnesota app in the iTunes and Android stores. The free app provides information, including directions, hours and sometimes menus, for roughly 700 sites across Minnesota.

"Not every kid has a phone, but every kid knows someone who has a phone," Lucas said, noting that for many families, smartphones have replaced both modern devices like computers and old staples like landlines and telephone books,

Earlier this year the Pew Research Center reported 77 percent of U.S. residents own a smartphone, with a sharp uptick recently among the poor and elderly.

While information about summer feeding sites is available in other formats, none are as easily accessible.

"That's why we designed it. To empower kids to get these meals," Lucas said.

About 38 percent of Minnesota students qualify for free or reduced-priced meals during the school year, a federal indicator of poverty. But when classes are dismissed for the summer, fewer than half of those students participate in the Summer Food Service Program, which is funded mostly with federal dollars.

Summer food sites are scattered across the state in neighborhoods that meet a federal definition of poverty. Local nonprofits partner with the state Department of Education to provide the meals.

"If they can get healthy meals during the summer, they can go back to school ready to learn," Lucas said.

The number and reach of summer food sites has expanded in recent years.

Last summer, roughly 200 organizations operated more than 870 feeding sites and served 3 million meals to children across the state, according to the Department of Education. That's a big increase from the 49 sponsors and 326 sites that provided about 1 million meals a decade ago.

Some groups take the food to the kids. For example, Open Door Pantry, an Eagan-based nonprofit, is expanding the reach of its Mobile Lunch Box sites in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district this summer.

Lucas hopes her organization's new app will help get hungry kids to the food sites. She believes the app is the first of its kind in the country and wants other states and nonprofits to replicate it.

"This is a really cool thing and if you know someone who needs it, share it," she said.

To learn more: Go to the Second Harvest Heartland page about the summer food program at bit.ly/2s4Zi6H.