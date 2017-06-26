Unwanted medications to be collected June 27 in Fargo

FARGO — The Mayors' Blue Ribbon Commission on Addiction will host its first Take Back Tuesday event from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the southeast corner of Fargo Cass Public Health's parking lot, 1240 25th St. S. The event is part of the commission's work to combat illegal opioid use in the metro area. The event will allow residents to dispose of unused and unwanted over-the-counter and prescription medicines, thereby helping to protect the environment and keeping these drugs off the streets.