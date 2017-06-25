One dead, two injured in ND rollover accident

The 17-year-old male driver from Mandan hit the rumble strips, overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, entering the west ditch and rolling the car, the Patrol reported.

None of the three occupants were wearing seat belts and everyone was ejected, according to authorities.

One of the passengers died on the scene, and the two other occupants were taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck by ambulance.

A news release didn't specify the conditions of the other victims or the identities of the occupants. There were two passengers in the car at the time of the accident, a 20-year-old male from Bismarck and a 19-year-old female from Bismarck.