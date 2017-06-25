One dead, two injured in ND rollover accident
UNDERWOOD, N.D.—One person is dead and two others are injured after a rollover accident 2.5 miles south of here.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Accord was southbound on U.S. Highway 83 heading from Minot to Bismarck when the driver's attention was distracted by something inside the vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
The 17-year-old male driver from Mandan hit the rumble strips, overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, entering the west ditch and rolling the car, the Patrol reported.
None of the three occupants were wearing seat belts and everyone was ejected, according to authorities.
One of the passengers died on the scene, and the two other occupants were taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck by ambulance.
A news release didn't specify the conditions of the other victims or the identities of the occupants. There were two passengers in the car at the time of the accident, a 20-year-old male from Bismarck and a 19-year-old female from Bismarck.