Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    One man cited for driving drunk after he rear-ends a golf cart

    By First News Staff Today at 1:33 a.m.

    Medina, N.D. (WDAY/WDAZ-TV)--One woman and was taken to the hospital and a man cited for drunk driving after a crash involving a golf cart. 

    North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened early Sunday morning around 2.

    A golf cart driven by 73-year-old Virginia Jeanotte of Medina was east on Water Street.

    That's when she was hit by a car driven by 40-year-old Bryan Larson of Cleveland, N.D..

    Jeanotte was taken to the Jamestown hospital, and it's unknown how she's doing.

    Larson was arrested for driving under the influence.

    Explore related topics:NewsnewsMedinaNorth DakotajamestownGolf cartduiDrunk driving
    Advertisement
    randomness