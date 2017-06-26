One man cited for driving drunk after he rear-ends a golf cart
Medina, N.D. (WDAY/WDAZ-TV)--One woman and was taken to the hospital and a man cited for drunk driving after a crash involving a golf cart.
North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened early Sunday morning around 2.
A golf cart driven by 73-year-old Virginia Jeanotte of Medina was east on Water Street.
That's when she was hit by a car driven by 40-year-old Bryan Larson of Cleveland, N.D..
Jeanotte was taken to the Jamestown hospital, and it's unknown how she's doing.
Larson was arrested for driving under the influence.