North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened early Sunday morning around 2.

A golf cart driven by 73-year-old Virginia Jeanotte of Medina was east on Water Street.

That's when she was hit by a car driven by 40-year-old Bryan Larson of Cleveland, N.D..

Jeanotte was taken to the Jamestown hospital, and it's unknown how she's doing.

Larson was arrested for driving under the influence.