Smoking materials cause deck fire in south Fargo
Fargo, N.D. (WDAY/WDAZ-TV)--The Fargo Fire Department is again reminding people to properly put out their cigarettes and matches.
This after a deck started on fire in the 1500 block of Gateway Circle South just after 11 Sunday night.
Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
No one was injured, but a few boards on the deck were damaged.
The fire department says smoking materials such as cigarettes should be put out in water, not empty plastic containers.