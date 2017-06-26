20-year-old Bismarck man dies in rollover

The crash happened about 5:26 p.m. on Highway 83 about three miles south of Underwood.

A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male from Mandan, N.D., was driving south on Highway 83 when the driver was distracted and the car hit the rumble strips on the side of the road.

The driver, whose name was not released, overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, which entered the the ditch and rolled.

All three occupants of the car were ejected and one passenger, Michael Westphal, 20, of Bismarck, died at the scene. The others in the car, including the driver and a passenger, Manhatten Spangler, 19, Bismarck, were taken to Bismarck for medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.