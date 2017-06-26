Search
    West Fargo woman hurt in Monday morning crash

    By Wendy Reuer Today at 10:33 a.m.

    WEST FARGO—A West Fargo woman was taken to the hospital after her car struck a truck crossing 32nd Avenue West.

    According to the West Fargo Police, the accident happened around 7:57 a.m., Monday, June 26.

    A Ford 150 truck carrying Dalton Christianson, 26, of Fargo and Karl Saxowsky, 32, of Fargo attempted to cross 32nd Avenue West near 5th Street when they were struck by a car driven by Heather Vink, 28, of West Fargo.

    Vink was taken to a nearby hospital for unknown injuries.

    She was not wearing her seat belt, police said in a release.

    The accident remains under investigation.

    Wendy Reuer

    Wendy reports for The Forum and West Fargo Pioneer, where she is also assistant editor. A University of Minnesota Morris graduate from North Dakota, Wendy started her career in television news and entertainment in Minnesota and and at CBS Television City, Calif. before working at newspapers in Minnesota and North Dakota. 

    WReuer@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5530
