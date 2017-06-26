West Fargo woman hurt in Monday morning crash

A Ford 150 truck carrying Dalton Christianson, 26, of Fargo and Karl Saxowsky, 32, of Fargo attempted to cross 32nd Avenue West near 5th Street when they were struck by a car driven by Heather Vink, 28, of West Fargo.

Vink was taken to a nearby hospital for unknown injuries.

She was not wearing her seat belt, police said in a release.

The accident remains under investigation.