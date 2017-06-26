West Fargo woman hurt in Monday morning crash
WEST FARGO—A West Fargo woman was taken to the hospital after her car struck a truck crossing 32nd Avenue West.
According to the West Fargo Police, the accident happened around 7:57 a.m., Monday, June 26.
A Ford 150 truck carrying Dalton Christianson, 26, of Fargo and Karl Saxowsky, 32, of Fargo attempted to cross 32nd Avenue West near 5th Street when they were struck by a car driven by Heather Vink, 28, of West Fargo.
Vink was taken to a nearby hospital for unknown injuries.
She was not wearing her seat belt, police said in a release.
The accident remains under investigation.