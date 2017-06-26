Mediators offer report in Fargo teacher contract impasse

As of Monday, June 26, the president of the Fargo School Board said she was keeping her thoughts on the report to herself, for now.

"It was interesting. I certainly would not have any opinions or reactions to it until we get to discuss it as a board and with the cabinet as well," Linda Boyd said. "I wouldn't want to be a lone person commenting on it at this point. This is something that we have to come to a consensus on."

Boyd said she expected that discussion to happen during an executive session on the agenda for the Tuesday, June 27, School Board meeting.

Fargo Education Association incoming President Laura Christensen said union representatives would likely discuss the mediators' report next week.

Teacher safety and salary topped a list of issues teachers wanted addressed before they declared impasse May 17 at the close of the last negotiating session for the two groups.

As part of the safety issue, teachers sought contract language on how attacks on teachers should be handled.

Mediators suggested that language affirming teachers' right to a safe working place and the right to be free of threats of violence by students should be added to the contract, as well as calling for safety training. The group also recommended a task force composed of teachers, district administrators and other staff meet to consider the policies and procedures recommended by the FEA, with improvements to be implemented this year and policy recommendations with a year of the new contract being implemented.

In the area of pay, the mediation panel recommended no changes to the salary matrix in terms of seniority and increased pay for achieving higher degrees. But members of the panel recommended that both sides should not only return to the table to discuss pay issues, but create a task force to consider long-term changes to the salary matrix, with recommendations ready within a year.

Other recommendations by the mediators include:

-- Requests from school district employees who are legally responsible for a student will be one of the factors in considering requests to enroll in a school. Teachers wanted priority in placing their children in particular schools.

-- Having seniority be a weighted factor in determining involuntary transfers of teachers from one school to another, but not the sole factor.

--Teachers had sought to have seniority be the deciding factor in which teachers would be brought back first from layoffs and unrequested leaves. The mediators didn't mention anything about seniority, but agreed that language should be added to the contract stating that all rights to salary, fringe benefits and seniority would be fully restored to a teacher called back to work.

-- Adding professional practice training time to the contract, using language provided by the FEA.

-- Requesting that the actual roles of mediators either conform to a back-and-forth model of negotiations typical to such a relationship, or that the process be re-branded as a "recommendation process" with "facilitators," or something similar.

The mediation panel is led by Steve Swiontek, the chairman, president and CEO of Gate City Bank. The School Board representative is Cass County Commissioner Rick Steen and the FEA representative is attorney Krista Andrews.