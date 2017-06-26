Fargo library hosts city department series starting June 28
FARGO — The Fargo Public Library is hosting a four-part series on city of Fargo departments and how to get involved. Department leaders will share aspects of their area and hold a brief question-and-answer opportunity at each session. The event is free, all ages are welcome and light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.fargolibrary.org.
Dates, times, locations and speakers in the series are:
• Wednesday, June 28, Northport library, 3 p.m., Public Works Department with Ben Dow, public works director.
• Tuesday, July 25, main library, 7 p.m., Forestry Department, Scott Luidahl, city forester.
• Tuesday, Aug. 1, main library, 7 p.m., Homeless Outreach and Gladys Ray with Jillian Gould, program coordinator for Homeless Outreach.
• Thursday, Aug. 10, main library, 3 p.m., Planning Department with Dan Mahli, community development administrator.
This event series is part of the library's "Build a Better World" summer reading program for adults, which runs through Saturday, Aug. 5.